CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) — The funeral will be Thursday for a South Carolina police officer killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Senior Police Officer Roy “Drew” Barr of the Cayce Police Department was shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Cayce police said officers responded at 2:48 a.m. Sunday to the domestic disturbance where a man shot and killed Barr.

There will be a visitation from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Batesburg-Leesville High School, 600 Summerland Avenue in Batesburg-Leesville. The funeral will be at 5 p.m. at school.

A graveside service is planned immediately following the service at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church at 5 Lion Loop in Batesburg-Leesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the Steel Paws Event or to the Cayce Police Department Foundation.