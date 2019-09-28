Fur Ball Gala to benefit N. Myrtle Beach Humane Society

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A ‘Fur Ball Gala’ is set to benefit the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.

The 2nd annual gala will be themed as “The Great CATSby, Purring 20s” and is set for October 23rd.

The event will feature dancing, cocktails, a silent auction and more.

Tickets cost $60 a person, and attendees are encouraged to dress with a 1920s theme.

“Support from our community enables us to continue our mission to enhance and protect the lives of companion animals,” Executive Director Tina Hunter said. “Proceeds from this event are critical for our shelter to continue its lifesaving work.”

You can buy tickets for the event ahead of time here.