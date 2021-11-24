Gabby Barrett joins growing list of headliners for CCMF 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gabby Barrett will be joining the list of headliners for the 2022 Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.

The entertainer was announced by CCMF as a “Powerhouse of an artist who won her first two AMA awards this week to go with the other seven awards under her belt.”

She will be joining country music stars Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Chase Rice. The festival is scheduled for June 9-12, and tickets can be purchased now from the CCMF website. You can visit the site here.