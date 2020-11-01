Gaffney man dies while cutting down tree, coroner says

VISALIA, CA – FEBRUARY 5: A tree stump in an avocado grove, one of the permanent crops of the area that some farmers are cutting back because of the expense of year-round water needs, is seen on February 5, 2014 near Visalia, California. Now in its third straight year of unprecedented drought, California is experiencing its driest year on record, dating back 119 years and possible the worst in the past 500 years. Grasslands that support cattle have dried up, forcing ranchers to feed them expensive supplemental hay to keep them from starving or to sell at least some of their herds, and farmers are struggling with diminishing crop water and what to plant or whether to tear out permanent crops which use water year-round such, as almond trees. About 17 rural communities could run out of drinking water within several weeks and politicians are are pushing to undo laws that protect several endangered species. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man has died after a tree fell on him while he was cutting down another tree nearby, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, 73-year-old Bobby Wayne Bradley, of Gaffney, died Sunday afternoon while cutting down a tree behind his home.

“Mr. Bradley was working with a chain saw in a wooded area at the rear of his residence about 2 p.m. when the incident occurred,” Fowler said. “He had fallen a large tree which jarred the ground causing another nearby large tree to give way at its rotted roots. That tree fell on top of Mr. Bradley trapping him between it and the ground.”

Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fowler encouraged others to be cautious when cutting down trees or limbs, especially after severe rain since that can cause shallow roots or rotten trees to fall without warning. Fowler said it’s best to leave that work to professionals.