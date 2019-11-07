Galivants Ferry man gets 20 years, concurrent sentences, for sexually assaulting 3 children

CONWAY, SC – A Galivants Ferry man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children.

Deniz B. Lobo, 24, of Galivants Ferry, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, said Leigh Andrew, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.

Circuit Court Judge Steven John sentenced Lobo to 20 years in prison for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, for which he is not eligible for parole, Andrew said. For the third-degree charges, John sentenced Lobo to 15 years on each charge. The sentences will run concurrently and he must register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for life.

The three minor children were sexually assaulted in Horry County during 2016 and 2017, Andrew said.

“These children can move on with their lives and not worry about this defendant hurting them again,” Andrew said.