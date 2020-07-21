Galivants Ferry man dies after being struck by vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Galivants Ferry.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 12:50 Sunday morning at Floyd Page Road in Galivants Ferry.

The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Richard Sheppard. Sheppard died a little after 11 p.m. Monday night. The coroner said the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.

