Gallery: Storm clouds spotted around Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Viewers in our area experienced some storms this morning and shared some of their best photos with us.

Cynthia Turner took these photos and video of some intense looking shelf clouds in Cherry Grove near the Sea Cabin pier.

Storm clouds in Cherry Grove (by Cynthia Turner)

Storm clouds in Cherry Grove (by Cynthia Turner)

Storm clouds in Cherry Grove (by Cynthia Turner)

A stationary front will stall across the Carolinas today and will help develop scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. These storms will be most numerous today, but rain chances will stay high through the rest of the week.

Another viewer, Sheri Ann in Conway, sent us some photos of storm clouds rolling in earlier today.



Storm Clouds in Conway (By Sheri Ann)

To stay up to date on local weather and storm coverage, be sure to download the Storm Tracker 13 weather app.

LATEST HEADLINES: