GALLIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) – An overnight structure fire in Gallivants Ferry has displaced two people, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 12:53 a.m., fire rescue crews were sent to the 6000 block of Barnhill Road for calls of a structure fire.

There were no reported injures, and the fire is still under investigation, according to HCFR.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two people who were displaced.