Gamecock fans upset at headline that misuses the Hilinski Hope Foundation name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Many Gamecock fans are upset after a newspaper headline about Quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

The headline read “Hilinski Hope Sinks.”

The issue about this headline is that the Hilinski Hope Foundation was created by Ryan’s family after his brother Tyler committed suicide in 2018.

The University of South Carolina released a statement on the issue saying:

“Hilinksi’s Hope means so much to the Hilinski family, their friends, Gamecock Nation, college football fans across the country and those who have been affected by someone suffering from mental illness. We were appalled to see this morning’s headline in The State newspaper that seemed cavalier about the seriousness of the mental health issue. It demonstrated a level of unprofessional and irresponsible journalism, and we find it unacceptable that the major daily newspaper in the hometown of our University would use such a headline in their game story. We don’t believe their apology is enough. We urge The State to be a leader in advocating and de-stigmatizing mental illness by making a very public effort to help fund and provide educational awareness to this very real problem.” Statement from the University of South Carolina

