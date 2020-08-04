Garden City crews are pushing sand and water off streets

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of SCDOT

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Crews in Garden City are working to push sand and water off the streets early Tuesday.

According to the SC Department of Transportation, crews are conducting cleanup operations, and they ask people to watch out for crews along the road.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Tracking Map

Trending stories