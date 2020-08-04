Garden City crews are pushing sand and water off streets

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Crews in Garden City are working to push sand and water off the streets early Tuesday.

According to the SC Department of Transportation, crews are conducting cleanup operations, and they ask people to watch out for crews along the road.

SCDOT crews in Garden City Beach this morning, pushing sand and water off the streets. Please watch for our crews conducting storm cleanup operations. “Let ‘em Work. Let ‘em Live.” pic.twitter.com/GnqMLGxdoi — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) August 4, 2020

