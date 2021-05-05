Garden City parking lot named after fallen Cpl. Ambrosino

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — You may have noticed something new at the parking lot by the pier in Garden City. That’s because the parking lot has been renamed in honor of fallen Horry County Corporal Michael Ambrosino.

Following a resolution by Horry County Council, the parking lot at the intersection of Waccamaw Boulevard and Azalea Drive has been renamed the Cpl. Michael Abrosino Memorial Parking.

“This family in blue has been through a lot in the last year, but we never forget to honor those among us who made the ultimate sacrifice,” The Horry County Police Department said in a post on Facebook. “Mike will always live on in our hearts, as well as in the community that he loved so much.”

Fallen Cpl. Ambrosino died in August 2020 after a battle with COVID-19.