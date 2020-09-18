Garth Brooks concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte rescheduled for next year

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – A new date has been set for fans to see Country star Garth Brooks in concert in Charlotte.
According to a news release, Brooks will play at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on April 10, 2021.
All tickets purchased for the Oct. 10, 2020 concert will be honored. Click here for more details.
