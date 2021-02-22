Gas prices continue to spike across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the nation is recovering from winter storm damage, some South Carolina residents like Kendall Anderson, have seen an increase of over 10 cents a gallon since last week.

“Usually, I am paying about $35 to fill up my car, but last Tuesday it was actually $45,” says Anderson.

Experts like Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy say it won’t likely end any time soon.

“Motorists are fueling at the pump. Another dose of increases that we expect over the next couple of weeks will increase to 10 to 20 cents a gallon,” he says.

According to research, the national average price for regular gas now sits around $2.64 a gallon, leaving a hole in many pockets.

“I work in sales so, I am driving around in my territory a lot and to the office it is a pretty long commute, to get to the office from my house,” Anderson says.

She says the rise in gas prices affects her everyday life, leading to multiple expenses she has to worry about paying for on her own.

“I actually just started my job and I am in the process of buying a house right now as well,” Kendall says.

As many are waiting for the prices to go down soon, Anderson says, “I just hope that it goes down. I am on my own so I pay my bills, so it just would be really nice if it went down pretty soon.”