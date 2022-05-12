MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in the Myrtle Beach and Florence markets set a new record on Thursday, according to data from AAA.

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Myrtle Beach rose nearly a penny overnight to $4.09. Drivers in Florence paid an average of $4.15.

South Carolina’s average price, $4.11, remained a penny below the record set in 2008. Prices increased more than a dollar in the past year, the data said.

AAA predicted gas prices will continue to rise as demand increases and oil prices spike to more than $105 per barrel.