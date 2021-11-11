Gas station in small town in Marion County sees third lottery win in 2 months

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the last two months, the Hot Spot in the small town of Gresham has sold winning lottery tickets worth $50,000, $75,000 and now $200,000.

The recent $200,000 winner is a tourist. She stopped in the lucky store on West Highway 378 on her way to the beach and paid $10 for a Bonus Star Bonanza scratch-off, taking home a souvenir that will pay off her house.

“It made vacation better,” she admitted to lottery officials after cashing in the winning ticket.

The other two wins at the store happened in September. A Powerball player won $50,000 and another customer won $75,000 on a scratch-off.