Gator wanders into kitchen of Florida home and the fun begins

TAMPA (WFLA) – The rainy weather forced a lot of people inside on Sunday and some reptiles, too.

A baby alligator wandered into the Florida home and kitchen of Erika Venza before noon. So, what did she do? She called her friend and neighbor Sazan Powers to come over and help coerce the little one out again.

It’s believed the 1-foot gator came in from the draining pond in the back yard.

The women kept a safe distance away – on top of the kitchen counter, table and chairs as the gator hissed at them. And when they couldn’t get anyone to come help, they used their Swiffer mop and a few squeals to guide the gator outside.

Powers streamed the encounter live on Facebook for about 20 minutes. (Watch in player above) Viewers tried to offer their best advice to help.

“Love this great true story,” one commenter said.

“This is the most excitement I’ve had all week,” another said.

Courtesy Sazan Powers



The women weren’t trying to hurt the gator, they just wanted it out of the house. “Keep going, keep going!” Powers said. “The door is right there.”

“Bye Bro! Thanks for hanging out,” she said as the gator took off through the yard.

Gator stories are popular this time of year. Last week, a 10-feet gator was found under a car in Tampa. And another huge gator was found in a pool area in a Venice neighborhood.

Of course, it’s mating season in Florida so you can bet there will be more gators stories this month.