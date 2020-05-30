George Floyd protest continues in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A protest about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody this week, was underway Saturday in Durham.

Other protests were underway in Fayetteville and another is started at 5 p.m. in Raleigh.

The protest in Durham began around 1 p.m. at the Five Points area in Durham.

Organizers said they would be “blocking traffic until our voices are heard.”

Around 2 p.m. the protesters blocked the intersection of Main and Morris streets while police were circling the area.

As of 2:40 p.m. the protest appeared to be peaceful with dozens of people walking along streets chanting “I can’t breathe.”

The protest moved to the area of CCB Plaza, where Durham police said no violence was seen.

Durham police said that officers “are in the area monitoring the peaceful protests downtown. Please be aware there are traffic disruptions in this area.”

Some protesters held signs and many appeared to be wearing surgical masks or face coverings.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said he was proud of those who gathered Saturday in Durham in a peaceful manner.

On Friday, I conveyed my feelings about the situation and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Saturday afternoon, residents from throughout the Durham community gathered together to collectively do the same and peacefully protest injustices. I am proud of these men and women from all races and backgrounds and how they came together to peacefully let their voices be heard regarding needed change in the criminal justice system. The system is not perfect, it is not equitable for all, and it is in need of reform. As the Sheriff of Durham County I support their right to assemble to express their outage in a peaceful manner. The fact they did so while also expressing their love for all humanity indicates we can make the needed changes happen together. We are all one community, one Durham. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead

Protests in Charlotte Friday night resulted in arrests and tear gas being deployed by police.