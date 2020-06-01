George Floyd’s son, ‘Violent protests solve nothing’

(CNN Newsource) -Tensions have been seen across the country as protesters decried police brutality following George Floyd’s death last week.

But some are calling for peaceful demonstrations, including some of Floyd’s children.

Hundreds of people were at a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday in Bryan, Texas, including Quincy Mason Floyd, one of George Floyd’s sons.

“I’m really excited about all this,” Floyd said. “Everyone is coming out and showing him love. I love this. My heart is really touched by all this.”

Floyd and his sister, Connie mason, moved from Houston to Bryan with their mother more than 15 years ago, and Floyd said he was a young child, about four or five, when he last saw his father.

It wasn’t until after Memorial Day, when Floyd received news of George Floyd’s death in police custody.

“I didn’t recognize who it was until mom called and told me,” Floyd said. “She said, ‘do you know who that guy was?’ I said no. She said, ‘that’s your father.'”

Floyd said people Bryan-college station have been surprised to learn about the local connection to this international story.

He said some people at first questioned it.

“They kept asking, ‘do you have any proof?’ and I said yeah, look at my face and look at his face,” Floyd said. “You can tell.”

Both Floyd and his sister praised local protesters for hosting peaceful demonstrations and denounced the violence that has unfolded in other cities.

“The violence is not the right way to do it,” Mason said. “Now this is beautiful. But the violence, it won’t solve nothing.”

“Tearing up things, it’s not going to solve anything,” Floyd said. “My dad is in peace and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress. It’s going to be tough to get over this day by day.”

