George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s parents for $100M

BOCA RATON, FL (WBTW) – George Zimmerman is suing Trayvon Martin’s family, their attorneys and prosecutors for damages of more than 100 million dollars.

In the lawsuit, Zimmerman claims evidence presented in his 2012 homicide trial for the fatal shooting of Martin was false. He cites a documentary about the case that accuses martin’s family of falsifying testimony.

Zimmerman, who was a neighborhood watch volunteer, was acquitted of the charges in the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Martin.

Larry Klayman, a high profile conservative legal crusader, is representing Zimmerman.

The lawsuit accuses Martin’s family of ‘conspiring to switch and/or cover-up’ the identity of a witness, using a fake witness, as well as ‘committing perjury in sworn testimony to cause arrest.’

Klayman states multiple defendants being sued knew about the ‘imposter witness,’ Rachel Jeantel.

Jeantel was a key witness in the trial and testified that she was talking to Martin on the phone moments before the shooting.

Klayman says the lawsuit came about after a book exposed allegations that Jeantel was not on the phone with Martin prior to his death and lied multiple times to lead to Zimmerman’s arrest.