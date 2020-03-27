Georgetown Co. deputies to patrol marshwalk, beaches for groups; rental properties restricted

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – Deputies will be patrolling the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, the county’s beaches and other areas to raise awareness about stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers will be reminding people of Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order, banning groups of three or more and limiting contact with others through distancing, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.

To emphasize the seriousness of the pandemic, Georgetown County Council enacted an emergency ordinance today restricting reservations of short-term overnight accommodations in unincorporated areas beginning Saturday.

“We appreciate everyone’s assistance,” said Sheriff Weaver, “while we go through this together.”