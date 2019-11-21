Georgetown Co. detention officer fired over social media videos, officials say

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown County Detention Center officer has been fired.

Israel R. Mention was fired after she posted videos on social media under her account that violated the detention center’s code of conduct policy, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Officer Mention’s actions violated Georgetown County Detention Center’s Standards of Conduct policy, which resulted in the termination of her employment Tuesday,” said Jason Lesley, spokesperson with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

