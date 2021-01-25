Georgetown Co. government impacted by cyber attack

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County’s computer network suffered a major infrastructure breach over the weekend, according to the county.

The breach impacts most of the county’s electronic systems, including county emails. The 911 system and operations at the Detention Center have not been affected.

At this time, it is uncertain when systems may be up again. Anyone trying to reach a county office should do so via phone. County phone lines are still operational, and staff members continue to work normal hours.

The county does have insurance against cyber attacks and is working with cyber security experts to navigate this issue and determine exactly what information may have been compromised in the attack.

The county’s website, gtcounty.org, is still operational and additional updates may be found there as they become available.

