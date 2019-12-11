Georgetown County Council approves replacement of ‘outdated’ 911 equipment, new traffic safety division

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County Council approved a measure to pay for new 911 recording equipment on Tuesday evening. Council also approved a plan to add two positions to the sheriff’s office, to create a new Traffic Safety Division.

NEW 911 RECORDING EQUIPMENT

According to Council Chairman John Thomas, an upgrade of the 911 equipment was on the consent agenda of Tuesday’s meeting, and was approved.

According to county documents, the Georgetown County Emergency Communications Center is currently operating a recording system purchased through Carolina Recording Systems. The system became operational in 2011. The county says the equipment is on Windows XP, which is ‘at the end of life and is outdated on the features needed’.

The approval means nearly $50,000 will be spent on a new system.

The new system meets the next generation standards for 9-1-1 recording equipment and state law requirements. Some new features include increased storage capabilities, the ability to redact sensitive juvenile information, recording screen shots of the of the 9-11-call screen, allowing for quality assurance reviews and an increase in the ability to search and locate vital information.

During hurricanes, county officials note that the provider maintains communications with the center and makes sure the recorder stays in operation.

The purchase of new equipment with extended support services is an approved use of the Emergency Telephone System Fund, according to online county documents. These expenses will be reimbursed at a minimum rate of 80% by the State 911 Funds.

NEW TRAFFIC SAFETY DIVISION

Chairman Thomas said a plan to add two grant-funded positions in the sheriff’s office was also approved. This will form a new Traffic Safety Division for the county.

The sheriff’s office does not currently have a dedicated traffic safety division.

This new group will be funded in its entirety by a grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. County documents suggest the grant will also fund and equip vehicles and personal radios.