Georgetown County Council dismisses protest case over recent election results

UPDATE: Georgetown County Council dismissed the protest case over recent election results. On Tuesday morning, council decided election results stand as they are.

The hearing covered two separate protests issued by Josh Ricker, who was a candidate for Town Council, and Tommy Braswell, who was a candidate for Mayor.

The candidates said absentee votes were not counted correctly and there was a lack of evidence in the balloting.



PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Elections Commission announced on Friday it will hold a protest hearing over the Pawley’s Island mayoral and town council elections.

According to a press release from the county, the hearing will cover two separate protests issued by Josh Ricker, who was a candidate for Town Council, and Tommy Braswell, who was a candidate for Mayor.

In letters to the commission, the two laid out the same nine points for their protest which included a lack of due process and inappropriate laws being considered.

The hearing will take place Tuesday at the Georgetown County Council Chambers at 10 a.m.

Business owner Brian Henry received 78 votes, according to Georgetown County Voter Registration and Elections. Current Mayor Jimmy Braswell received 58 votes.

News13 previously reported that unofficial results in the race showed Henry and Braswell were tied and results were being contested over questions about Henry’s residency.

