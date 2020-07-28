Georgetown County deputies searching for suspects in credit card fraud case

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are looking to identify two individuals who fraudulently used credit cards over the weekend.

According to information provided by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals – a male and female – are wanted in connection to credit card theft and subsequent fraud at various retail locations which happened on Sunday.

The man was pictured wearing athletic closing, a black shirt and blue shorts, and an Adidas hat. The woman was seen wearing an all-black Adidas jacket, pants, and a hat.

Both were wearing face masks.

Anyone with information about their identities should contact Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058 and reference case number 2020024478.

