Georgetown County hospital beds at full capacity, transferring critical patients to Horry County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – DHEC says there are no available hospital beds in Georgetown County.
DHEC’s website is currently reporting the 161 hospital beds in Georgetown County are occupied at 100 percent capacity.
That’s compared to Horry County, where the beds are at 84-percent capacity. The 598 hospital beds in Florence County are 90.1 percent occupied, according to DHEC.
Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer for Tidelands Health, said to combat the full capacity, the hospitals in Georgetown County are transferring critical ICU patients to hospitals in Horry County.
Resetar said she encourages everyone to wear masks in public and practice social distancing to keep the coronavirus numbers down.
