Georgetown County man gets 16 years for sexually abusing a minor

GEORGETOWN CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A Georgetown County man was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Fredrick Williams, 35, of Hemingway, was convicted on June 2, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. The abuse happened in 2018, said Alicia Richardson, the deputy solicitor, who along with Liz Smith, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case.

“Immediate reporting of this incident was a major factor in the successful prosecution of this case,” Richardson said. “The minor and a younger sibling testified during the trial and demonstrated bravery and poise beyond their years.”

Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John presided over the two-day trial and sentenced Williams to 16 years in prison. Because it is a violent, most serious offense that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years, Williams must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.

Williams also must register as a sex offender and will be on the Central Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect, and the offense is designated as a sexually violent offense which subjects him to the Sexually Violent Predators Act and the possibility of civil commitment following incarceration, Richardson said.

Williams also had prior convictions of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a probation violation, and multiple counts of domestic violence.

The trial had been continued because of the pandemic.

“The collaboration between the SANE trained nurses and doctors at Tidelands Hospital, the Georgetown Police Department, specifically Investigator Allen Morris under the leader of Chief Kelvin Waites, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office victim advocate who assisted, SLED, DSS, the Children’s Recovery Center, and the prosecuting team was invaluable in ensuring that Williams was brought to justice.”