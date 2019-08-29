Georgetown County names new emergency management director

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County has named a new emergency management director.

Brandon Ellis will replace current emergency manager Sam Hodge, who retires on August 31, a press release from the county says. Ellis’ first day will be September 16.

Ellis attended Francis Marion University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree, the release said. Ellis also previously served as a part-time volunteer firefighter in Mullins, as Marion County’s Director of Emergency Management, and with the SC Emergency Management Division as a regional emergency manager.

Ellis lives in Pawleys Island with his wife and daughters.

The county’s emergency management coordinator, Cindy Grace, will lead the department between Hodge’s retirement and when Ellis starts.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Brandon’s extensive background in Emergency Management taking the helm in this area, as we all know how critical this position is,” said County Administrator Sel Hemingway.