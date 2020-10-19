Georgetown County seeking public comment on its 10-year comprehensive plan

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – You’ll have the change to weigh-in on the future of land use and zoning in Georgetown County on Monday.

The county is working to update its 10-year comprehensive plan, which guides future growth, development and redevelopment in the county.

According to the county, the land use element, which the meetings will focus on, outlines proposed goals and implementation strategies. They say its purpose is to help decision-makers determine the proper use of land for zoning amendments, as well as develop future zoning code revisions and other land use implementation tools.

Monday’s public meeting will focus on the Pawleys Island and Litchfield areas.

It runs from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Howard Center in Georgetown.

Two other meetings this week will focus on Murrells Inlet and the City of Georgetown, along with rural areas.

Those who cannot attend a meeting may review the documents independently (links below) and submit their comments online at https://forms.gle/JCiqXpjqFNT2sF1d6.

