Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office K9 Blitz celebrates 6th birthday

Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Happy Birthday to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office K9 Blitz, who is celebrating his sixth birthday with his handler Cpl Joe Kosydar! Party hats and doggie treats for this hard-working good boy!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BLITZGeorgetown County Sheriff's Office K9 Blitz celebrates his sixth birthday with his handler, Cpl. Joe Kosydar. Blitz, a Belgian Malinois, had a party hat and a stack of doggie cookies.Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 14, 2019
