Georgetown deputies warn of scammers demanding money for ‘outstanding warrants’ and other charges

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are again warning of a scam that threatens legal action.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office obtained audio recordings of a scam artist who has been calling local people and demanding money for outstanding warrants or other charges.

Deputies say the caller claims to be from the “dispatch department” of Georgetown County, advising the victims to call the legal firm handling the case, and threatens to arrest them for non-compliance.

“Be wary of any person giving you the option of releasing personal information over the phone or going to jail. A professional police agency will not do that,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.

If you are contacted by people perpetrating this scam, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102 and report it.