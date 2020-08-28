Georgetown unanimously votes to extends city-wide mask ordinance

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The City of Georgetown announced today that on Thursday, City Council unanimously passed an extension to their mask ordinance.
The emergency ordinance extension will take effect September 21 and stay in place for 60 days unless ended sooner by city council.
