Georgetown Fire, EMS collect more than 800 toys for children in need

Battalion Chief David Geney and Lt. Keith Ziegenhorn with some of the toys collected in the drive.

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Fire and EMS collected more than 800 toys for children in need over the course of two days this month.

The toys will be donated to Toys for Tots. This was the second year the Department organized a Fill the Ambulance toy drive.

Seven employees volunteered their time to collect toys and hand out fire safety information outside WalMart in Georgetown for a total of 16 hours on Nov. 9 and 10. Volunteers included Battalion Chiefs Ryan Allen and David Geney, Lt. Keith Ziegenhorn, Lt. Dale Hewitt, Master Firefighter Josh Sapp, Firefighter Bob Kosto, and Leslie Horton of Central Communication (911).

“We were out there for 16 hours and we had multiple members of the community return just to donate more toys,” said Ziegenhorn, who organized the drive. “We have great support from the community and our administration. We are grateful to be able to help the community.”

The department plans to make the toy drive an annual tradition from now on.

Anyone who would like to donate toys to the cause can do so this month by dropping them off at the County Fire/EMS headquarters station at 3605 Highmarket St., Georgetown.