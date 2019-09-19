Georgetown High School adds additional security Thursday

GEORGETOWN, SC – Additional security measures and staff will be in place today at GHS following school threat.

On Wednesday, September 18 the Georgetown High School administration received a report that a student threatened another student and possibly the school during lunch.

An investigation was initiated, and the Georgetown Police Department was notified.

The alleged statement about the school was not deemed to be credible. The juvenile student was charged with communicating a threat by police and recommended for expulsion by the school.

Classes at GHS will proceed as normal.



“Although the matter has been dealt with, as a precautionary measure, additional security measures and staff will be in place today at GHS,” according to a statement from the school district. “Georgetown County School District thanks the Georgetown Police Department for its quick response.”

GCSD considers the safety of its students and staff its top priority. GCSD takes all reported threats seriously and will pursue criminal charges and disciplinary action against anyone making such threats as warranted, according to the school district.