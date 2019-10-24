Georgetown High School student arrested for having gun on campus

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a student that brought a firearm to Georgetown High School.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the student was being interviewed in the principal’s office in connection to a report of threats being made on a school bus. During a pat-down, investigators discovered the student had a loaded pistol in his possession.

The Sheriff’s Office says all the students are safe and secure and that no additional threats have been identified. The investigation is ongoing and charges against the student are pending.