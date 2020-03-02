Georgetown man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor, furnishing alcohol

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Michael Lloyd Micheau, 52, of Georgetown, was taken into custody without incident on Monday.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday responded to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital for a report of a sexual assault. Investigators met with a minor and obtained a statement and collected physical evidence pertaining to an assault.

On Monday, investigators said they collected additional witness statements and, coupled with the physical and electronic evidence they already obtained and analyzed, were able to corroborate the victim’s account of the attack.

Micheau is currently housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation is continuing.

