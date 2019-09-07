Georgetown man charged with looting in Dorian aftermath

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WTBW) – A Georgetown man is in custody and being charged with looting during the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Donavan Jones, 27, was caught stealing from a shop/storage unit on Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet. He was detained by the shop’s owner until Georgetown County deputies were able to arrest him.

An investigation found he is suspected of breaking into a total of three buildings.

All stolen property was able to be recovered. It was all returned to its owners.

Jones is charged with three counts of burglary 2nd degree and three counts of felony looting during a state of emergency.

Georgetown County remains under a state-issued state of emergency until Sunday.

Jones is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center.