Georgetown man gets 12 years for dealing heroin, cocaine

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to drug charges involving cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Glennie James Sargent, 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Sargent to 12 years in prison.

Sargent had extenuating circumstances and was allowed to self-report to prison in early September.

“Thanks goes to the detectives with the Horry County Police narcotics and vice unit for their work to bring this defendant to justice,” Harrelson said.