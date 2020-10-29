Georgetown police investigate Wednesday night shooting after victim found dead

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police are investigating a shooting incident Thursday morning in the Gilbert Street area of Georgetown.

Officers were called to 1810 Gilbert street in reference to a shooting Wednesday night. When they arrived on scene, police located a male victim lying on the ground, police said. He was dead on arrival.

Investigators are processing the scene and canvassing the area. Details are limited at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or call 911.

