Georgetown police offer $1,000 reward for 2 homicide suspects

GEORGETOWN. SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police and Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of 2 men who are wanted as homicide suspects in a deadly Georgetown shooting.

Murder warrants have been issued for Dyshan Malik William Frasier, 26, and Javon Jacob Hair, 27, of Pawleys Island, in connection to a shooting that happened on Feb. 5 in the 300 block of North Merriman Road in Georgetown. Police say they should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to police, Hair was last seen fleeing the area of Merriman Road and Highmarket Street in a grey Audi. Late Wednesday, Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim in the shooting was identified by police as Herman McCray, Jr., 27, of Kingstree.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111. If you have information on the case, you may remain anonymous.

