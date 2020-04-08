Georgetown police search for man considered to be armed and dangerous

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Naquan Kamel Nyeem Spann, 23, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to personal property, and unlawful carrying of a firearm. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 143 pounds.

Police say Spann was involved in an incident at Place By The Bay Apartments on Martin Street on April 7. During the course of an investigation, police say information was obtained identifying Spann as the suspect.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Spann, please call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400.

Spann is considered to be armed and dangerous, police warned.