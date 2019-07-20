UPDATED: Georgetown Police arrest man on several drug charges

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A man is in custody after being arrested on several drug-related charges, according to Captain Brown of the Georgetown Police Department.

Georgetown Police arrested Ryan Scott Johnson on Saturday morning in Andrews, SC. They had asked for the public’s help in finding him on Facebook earlier that morning.

Ryan Scott Johnson is charged with trafficking meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the department’s Facebook page.