GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Police in Georgetown are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Georgetown Police are looking for Willie Fulton, who was last seen Wednesday, October 2 carrying a suitcase in the area of Martin Street. Police believe he may be traveling to Kingstree.

If you have seen Fulton or know where he is you are asked to call the Georgetown County Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 911.