Georgetown to receive nearly $1.5 million for Hurricane Florence damage

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean heading for the U.S. east coast as seen from the International Space Station. Astronaut Alexander Gerst, who shot the photo, tweeted: “Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It’s chilling, even from space.” (Alexander Gerst/ESA/NASA via AP)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Georgetown is receiving $1.45 million from the federal government to repair damage caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is awarding a grant to Georgetown to improve water infrastructure and support commercial and industrial growth.

The department says the money will help the region become more resilient to future natural disasters. Georgetown saw severe flooding from Florence in September 2018 as the Waccamaw River rose a record 21 feet.

Officials said more than 8,000 households in the county had to evacuate at the time.

