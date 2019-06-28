Georgetown woman named state’s top public works employee

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown woman has been named the state’s most outstanding public works employee – an honor she has more than earned, according to her supervisors and colleagues.

Sharon Moultrie, an employee of Georgetown County Public Works, was given the 2019 Outstanding Public Works Employee Award in Columbia on June 20.

An operations specialists for Georgetown County Public Works, Moultrie received eight glowing letters of endorsement for the award from superiors, subordinates and professionals from outside agencies, including the S.C. Department of Transportation, Charleston County Public Works and Georgetown City Public Works.

Moultrie was hired in Georgetown County’s Public Works Division in 1990 as an administrative assistant. She has held her current position since 2014. She is the longest-tenured employee in her division.

Moultrie’s job includes managing field operation employees responding to urgent requests for road drainage maintenance, coordinating both inspection and repair services. She also handles emergency road closures and the county’s At Your Request system, which is an online system that allows members of the public to report road issues directly to Public Works.

“I don’t know anyone else in the Public Services Department who knows the county road system better than Sharon,” said Tracy Jones, who manages the department’s Stormwater Division.

Ray Funny, Georgetown County Public Services director, said: “She has a natural and selfless service orientation, demonstrated most recently when she assumed the role of weekend project manager for her sister’s home-building project in Myrtle Beach, while her sister was deployed abroad with the Army,” Funnye said.

“The Moultries are a close family… each embodying in some way their parents’ teachings on the importance of independence, responsibility and faith. These are the cornerstones of Sharon Moultrie’s character and the enduring traits that contribute to the respect she has earned in Georgetown County as a model employee and effective leader.”