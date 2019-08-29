Georgia governor issues state of emergency in coastal counties

AVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s governor has issued a state of emergency for several counties in the Coastal Empire.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the order late Thursday afternoon, which includes Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne counties.

The governor says this will help communities better prepare for response and recovery efforts. The price-gouging law is now in effect which prohibits businesses from taking advantage of consumers.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to update.

Original story:

Georgia officials continue to urge residents, particularly those in coastal communities, to keep a watchful eye on Hurricane Dorian.

“We could see the impacts along coastal Georgia with storm surge and higher waves this weekend,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a press conference early Thursday afternoon. “Impacts to inland locations of South Carolina and central Georgia are possible as early as Sunday night into Monday on Labor Day as outer rain bands move across.”

The holiday weekend poses a unique situation for Georgians. Florida evacuations could affect traffic in Georgia, and those who may have been heading to the coast won’t get the perfect beach weekend they might have hoped for.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to cancel their plans,” Kemp said, adding, “I think they do need to be very weather and traffic-aware.”

The governor said agencies such as the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Georgia State Patrol are working to assess fuel supplies, remove abandoned vehicles, and prepare for the various possibilities on the road.

The governor reiterated that the impacts in Georgia could change — and they have even within the past 12 hours.

“I want to urge our citizens to be ready to move very quickly,” Kemp said of residents in the coastal communities.

State officials began “county calls” Thursday morning with the six coastal counties to make sure all agencies are on the same page.

“We’re staging our resources so that we have the flexibility to go where they’re needed,” said Homer Bryson, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director. “As that track is more certain then we will adjust where our resources and our plans go.”