Georgia police investigating deaths of two children found in vehicle

HINESVILLE, GA (WSAV) – Hinesville Police are investigating after two children were found dead in a vehicle.
According to Detective Capt. Tracey Howard, the toddlers were found dead Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Augusta Way in the Griffin Park subdivision shortly after 1:30 pm. When they arrived they found two children unresponsive inside a vehicle located in the backyard of the home.
Emergency medical personnel declared the children deceased. Howard said it is very early in the investigation to determine what exactly has occurred.
News 13 will continue to update this story.
