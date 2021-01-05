Georgia police officer fired after arrest on child sex charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia police department fired an officer facing sexual assault charges involving a minor.

Christopher Crick was taken into custody Friday night by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office after they were alerted of a complaint that the officer sexually assaulted a minor, CCPD said. Arrest records show he was booked on three felony charges: aggravated child molestation, sodomy and statutory rape.

The victim is apparently someone previously known to Crick.

CCPD says supervisors were notified of the arrest around 10 p.m. on Friday. Following policy, the department immediately placed Crick on administrative leave and took possession of Crick’s service weapon, badge and patrol vehicle.

The department says Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley spoke with the lead Bryan County investigator on the case Saturday and then made the decision to fire Crick.

His employment was officially terminated on Monday, CCPD said.

According to the department, Crick was hired in July 2019 and had no previous department disciplinary actions or citizen complaints against him.

