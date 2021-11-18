Getting ready for Thanksgiving? We found a sale on a turkey fryer plus other noteworthy deals

An oil-free turkey fryer eliminates all the hassles of dealing with hot oil, so it’s an excellent option for anyone new to frying.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and most of us need some help preparing for the big day. From getting the kitchen ready for cooking the big meal to making sure your home is clean and comfortable for guests, there’s a lot that needs to get done.

The turkey is probably your biggest concern, so we’re highlighting a can’t-miss deal on a turkey fryer you’ll want to check out. We’ve included some other great sales to help you get ready for Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, too.

These deals are all current at the time of publication, so be sure to take advantage of those that interest you while you can.

Featured deal of the day

Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer: $124.99 at Amazon (was $159.99)

This turkey fryer offers a healthier, safer way to fry your turkey this year, thanks to its oil-free operation. Instead of oil, it uses infrared cooking technology to deliver a crispy exterior and tender, juicy interior for turkeys, chickens and roasts as large as 16 pounds. It even comes with a meat thermometer to make sure your bird is perfectly cooked.

Other noteworthy deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

After you finish Thanksgiving dinner, enjoy your family’s favorite holidays movies and TV specials with this easy-to-install streaming device. The remote even lets you search for content with just your voice — and can control your other Alexa devices too.

Facebook Portal Mini: $79.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Chat with loved ones who can’t make it to your Thanksgiving celebration with this video-calling display. Its innovative camera features auto-panning and zooming, so everyone is always in frame, even when in motion.

Yankee Candle Cinnamon Stick Large Jar Candle: $19.99 at Amazon (was $29.49)

Help your home smell warm and inviting for the holidays with this cinnamon-scented candle. Its large size allows it to burn safely for up to 150 hours.

ThermoPro TP19H Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer: $15.29 at Amazon (was $24.99)

If you don’t trust the flimsy pop-up thermometer in your store-bought turkey, you’ll appreciate this instant-read digital meat thermometer. It can provide a reading within 4 seconds and is accurate within less than a degree.

Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Coffee Keurig Cup Pods, 44-Count: $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $29.99)

Have plenty of coffee for your guests that’s delicious and easy to prepare with these medium roast Keurig pods. They’re compatible with any Keurig K-Cup Pod brewing system, so you won’t have to clean up any coffee grinds.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: $169.99 at Kohl’s (was $299.99)

You won’t have to worry about dirt, dust or pet dander on your floors when you have guests over, thanks to this upright vacuum that features an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter. It even has a detachable pod for cleaning above-floor surfaces.

Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set: $79.99 at Macy’s (was $299.99)

Make sure you’re ready to make all of your favorite holiday recipes with this comprehensive set of pots and pans. The handles are all double-riveted, and the lids are shatter-resistant so that this cookware can last for years.

Costway 7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Flocked Snow Artificial Christmas Tree: $219 at Home Depot (was $249)

If your family likes to decorate your home for the holidays right after Thanksgiving, this pre-lit Christmas tree can make the job much easier. Not only does it include 450 LED lights, but it also features snow-flocked leaves that make an excellent backdrop for your ornaments.

K&H Pet Products Original Bolster Elevated Dog Bed: $61.98 at Chewy (was $115.99)

The furriest member of your family should have a comfortable spot to rest during the holidays, and this large dog bed can do the trick. The mesh center allows for air circulation to keep your pup comfortable, too.

Sur La Table By Bormioli Rocco Red Wine Glasses, Set of 6: $19.96 at Sur la Table (was $29.95)

These red wine glasses have an elegant look that works well for everyday use and formal occasions. They’re dishwasher-safe, too, for easy clean-up.

Red Barrel Studio Cricklade Cheese Board: $53.76 at Wayfair (was $89.99)

This impressive cheese board can make quite the statement on your holiday table. The eco-friendly bamboo surface is easy to clean and features a pullout drawer that holds the included serving utensils.

Blue Ridge Elle Home Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw: $11.99 at Macy’s (was $39.99)

Stay warm and cozy around the house with this super-soft reversible blanket. The tie-dye pattern is available in three color options that match the most decor, including a fun pale pink and red design.

Ninja Speciality Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe: $169.99 at Kohl’s (was $189.99)

This specialty coffee maker lets you impress your holiday guests with barista-quality coffee drinks. It can brew a single cup and a full carafe with your chosen grounds, so your coffee always tastes great.

Forest Gate Sage Sliding Door Accent Cabinet: $186.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $219.99)

This cabinet can make an excellent buffet table or bar cart for your holiday gatherings. The shelves are adjustable, too, so you can customize the layout to suit your needs.

Three Posts Wickham 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4: $43.99 at Wayfair (was $79.99)

If you need a set of essential dinnerware for your Thanksgiving table, this set is an excellent value. The plates and bowls are dishwasher-, microwave and oven-safe, so they’re versatile and easy to use.

Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Stack & Snap Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper: $47.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Prepare your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts with ease with this powerful food processor. It can hold up to 12 cups, making it ideal for larger recipes. The stack and snap design allows for easy assembly and use, too.

