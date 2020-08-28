Girl, 2, with Down syndrome stars in fashion campaign

(WJZY) – This cute kiddo was ready for her close-up. A toddler with Down syndrome is the new star of a fashion campaign after being discovered by a children’s clothing brand on Instagram.
Eleanor Manton, 2, modeled for JoJo Maman Bébé’s autumn/winter 2020 catalog after scouts found the youngster’s photos online and knew she’d be picture-perfect for the ads, The Sun reports.
Manton’s mom, Helen, said she was “jumping for joy” when the retailer emailed her about the opportunity.
“When I saw those campaign images I don’t think the phrase ‘bursting with pride’ cuts it,” Helen explained. “Just seeing her little beaming face, she’s just a ray of light, was incredible, it makes me really, really proud.”
Our New Autumn collection has arrived and for this season our customers took the camera! 📸 Find out more about one of our models Eleanor: "Eleanor is an excitable and loving 2 year old. She loves being outdoors and had so much fun while taking these photos for JoJo, especially when she got to throw leaves around. Eleanor has thrived during lockdown and started walking in the first few weeks. She mainly communicates with Makaton and is obsessed with Mr Tumble." @the_mantons
